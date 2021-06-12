(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2021) ABU DHABI, 12th June 2021 (WAM) - The UAE welcomed the decision of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to limit registration for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage to citizens and residents of the Kingdom, at a total of 60,000 pilgrims, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement made today, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, said the UAE welcomes the Kingdom's decision and supports all measures it takes as part of its efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, contain its spread and ensure the safety and security of the pilgrims and the community.

Al Marar praised the scientific progress made by Saudi Arabia against the pandemic.

"The scientific achievements of Saudi Arabia recently testify to the importance the Kingdom attaches to science as the key driver in supporting healthcare and overcoming the major challenges from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.