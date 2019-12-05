UAE’s rate of post-mortem organ donation exceeds the global rate of 3.5: SEHA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) The United Arab Emirates’ rate of post-mortem organ donation is 3.7, exceeding the global rate of 3.5, according to Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA.

Today, the UAE is one of only two countries in the region that provides organ donation and transplantation, alongside Saudi Arabia. Since the UAE organ transplant law came into effect in 2016, SEHA, alongside other healthcare institutions, has strived to provide the lifesaving service as well as encourage a culture of organ donation. Transplantation services continue to see increased demand with the inclusion of both related and deceased donations, and with the completion of over 300 kidney transplants in children and adults.

Under the leadership of the Department of Health Abu Dhabi and in partnership with the National Committee for Organ Transplantation and Donation, the Ministry of Health and Prevention and Organ Transplant Centers in the UAE (Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Mediclinic Dubai and Al Jalila Hospital Dubai), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, SEHA, has enabled the families of 20 deceased patients from eight nationalities to exercise their right to donate and save 74 lives (including heart, lungs, liver, pancreas and kidneys transplantations).

Dr. Ali Al Obaidli, Executive Director of Academic Affairs at SEHA and Chairman of the National Organ Transplantation Committee, said: "At SEHA we are committed to ensuring world-class practices to drive organ donation and transplants in the UAE. We have made investments to ensure that all our providers have been trained by international and regional advisors, such as the Donation and Transplantation Institute in Spain, DTI, which is a non-profit organisation that has trained more than 10,000 providers globally from over 100 countries.

"The National Donation and Organ Transplantation program is a pioneering initiative for the UAE, and together with our partners, we will continue to ensure that patients here have access to the best transplant facilities, that match global standards," continued Dr. Al Obaidli.

In celebration of the United Arab Emirate’s National Day and Year of Tolerance, SEHA will be providing health-awareness activations until December 6th at ADNOC Park in Abu Dhabi to educate the community on preventative diseases, organ failure and the importance of healthy lifestyle habits. Visitors also have the opportunity to hear from Simon Keith, the first athlete in the world to play a professional sport after undergoing a heart transplant.

"Organ donation has saved my life. I am committed to supporting organ donation efforts worldwide to further inspire this act of kindness and generosity," said Simon Keith, 53 years old.

Simon Keith’s son, Sean, a 23-year-old professional footballer, said: "Exercise and a healthy lifestyle are key to preventing organ failure. I am very grateful to the donor who saved my father’s life and encourage others to consider organ donation as a way of giving back."

As part of this initiative, visitors to ADNOC Park will avail a free package of health services, including a medical exam, dental exam, flu vaccine and the opportunity to sign up to the organ donation program.