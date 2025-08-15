UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study introduces framework to forecast malaria outbreaks

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 01:30 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2025) A pioneering study by researchers at the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras Zanzibar campus, has introduced a novel data-driven framework for modelling malaria transmission dynamics.
Published in the prestigious journal Scientific Reports by Nature, the research marks a major advancement in global health modelling through the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and mathematical epidemiology.
The paper, titled “Analysis of a Mathematical Model for Malaria Using a Data-Driven Approach”, presents an innovative method for predicting malaria outbreaks by incorporating temperature- and altitude-dependent variables into compartmental disease models. This approach allows for more realistic simulations of malaria transmission, particularly in vulnerable and climate-sensitive regions.
Led by Adithya Rajnarayanan, Manoj Kumar, and Prof. Abdessamad Tridane, the research team utilised advanced AI tools—including artificial neural networks (ANNs), recurrent neural networks (RNNs), and physics-informed neural networks (PINNs)—to significantly enhance prediction accuracy.
The study also introduces Dynamic Mode Decomposition (DMD) to generate a real-time infection risk metric, offering public health authorities a powerful tool for early intervention and strategic resource planning.
“This research demonstrates the power of AI when combined with classical epidemiological models,” said Prof. Abdessamad Tridane of UAEU. “By embedding environmental dependencies directly into the transmission functions, our model captures the complex, real-world behaviour of malaria spread—providing a more accurate and timely method for disease tracking.”
The study addresses the growing global need for improved infectious disease forecasting, particularly in regions like sub-Saharan Africa, which accounts for 94 percent of malaria cases worldwide.
With over half a million malaria-related deaths reported annually, this work lays the groundwork for future research and informed policy aimed at combating one of the world’s most persistent public health challenges.
