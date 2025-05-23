UN Chief Strongly Condemns Killing Of Israeli Diplomats In US Capital
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 01:45 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) NEW YORK, 23rd May, 2025 (WAM) – UN Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned the “appalling killing” of two Israeli embassy officials in the United States capital, stressing that “nothing can justify such a horrific act,” his Spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.
The diplomats were gunned down on Wednesday night as they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in central Washington DC, where the American Jewish Committee was hosting a reception.
Recent Stories
UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli diplomats in US capital
'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new industrial projects valued over AED ..
Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike north of Baghdad
Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months
UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assem ..
Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,5 ..
Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..
Fertiglobe eyes future growth with diverse project portfolio across UAE, globall ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'
17,000 Job opportunities generated by ADNOC's ICV Programme for Emiratis
Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..
National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli diplomats in US capital1 minute ago
-
Director General of Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies meets with Advisor to Supreme Leader of Is ..16 minutes ago
-
'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new industrial projects valued over AED 11 billion2 hours ago
-
Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike north of Baghdad2 hours ago
-
Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months2 hours ago
-
UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assembly in Geneva2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,514 handprints3 hours ago
-
Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on death of her mother3 hours ago
-
Fertiglobe eyes future growth with diverse project portfolio across UAE, globally3 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'4 hours ago
-
17,000 Job opportunities generated by ADNOC's ICV Programme for Emiratis4 hours ago
-
Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join National ICV Programme5 hours ago