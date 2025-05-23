UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli diplomats in US capital

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) NEW YORK, 23rd May, 2025 (WAM) – UN Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned the “appalling killing” of two Israeli embassy officials in the United States capital, stressing that “nothing can justify such a horrific act,” his Spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

The diplomats were gunned down on Wednesday night as they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in central Washington DC, where the American Jewish Committee was hosting a reception.