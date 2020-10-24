UN welcomes new Libya ceasefire agreement

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2020) The UN welcomed the signing of a ceasefire agreement by the Libyan parties in Geneva under the auspices of the UN.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the ceasefire, telling journalists in New York on Friday that represented "a fundamental step toward peace and stability in Libya.

"I congratulate the parties for putting the interest of their nation ahead of their differences," said the UN chief.

The agreement was negotiated within the framework of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission with talks facilitated by the UN on the basis of Security Council resolution 2510 and 2542.

It is the result of four rounds of negotiations held since February of this year, Mr. Guterres reminded.