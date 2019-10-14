Unique archeological artifacts from ancient Kuwait showcased in Sharjah Archaeology Museum

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2019) Sharjah Archaeology Museum, part of Sharjah Museums Authority, SMA, has announced that it is hosting a six-month long exhibition that showcases Kuwait’s ancient history.

Held in cooperation with the Kuwaiti National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters, KNCCAL, "The Splendid Archaeology of Kuwait" exhibition includes artifacts excavated from different locations in the country and date back as far as the Hellenistic period.

Running from 16th October, 2019 until 16th April, 2020, the exhibition features stone-age hunting tools, fragments of pottery from the Hellenistic period (3000 BC), bronze age hunting equipment, weapons and seals, in addition to Aramaic transcripts, photos, statues, temples, settlements and burial sites.

Manal Ataya, Director-General of SMA, said, "We are pleased to host The Splendid Archaeology of Kuwait, which comes as part of the Authority’s efforts to strengthen cooperation with its counterparts across the globe, and especially the region, as we share a common history."

She added that SMA believes this exhibition, which offers scholars and enthusiasts an opportunity to strengthen cooperation with neighbouring GCC countries and countries in the Arab region that share commonalities in their archaeological history.

A series of lectures and workshops targeting all members of the family will accompany the exhibition including light in a bottle, making model boats and pottery engraving and decoration.