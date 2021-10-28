United Arab Emirates University Participates in 4th Aqdar World Summit
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 11:45 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) is participating in the 4th "Aqdar World Summit", which will be held from 24th to 30th October, under the slogan "Positive Global Citizenship – Empowerment of Sustainable Investment Opportunities", in conjunction with the launch of Expo 2020 Dubai. The College of Humanities and Social Sciences at the UAEU participates in this summit to present a number of research and projects for faculty members and students, to highlight the Uinversity's efforts and roles in overcoming COVID-19 pandemic, taking precautionary measures, and promoting positive citizenship and human brotherhood.
The research and studies address global positive citizenship in dealing with crises and disasters (Coronavirus pandemic as a model), the role of positive citizenship in humanitarian work, cognitive and digital empowerment in promoting global positive citizenship. In addition, the national and international private companies’ role in promoting sustainable investment opportunities, and the national and international institutions’ role in promoting the positive citizenship, and modern science implications for global positive citizenship concepts. Dr. Osman Antwi-Boateng, Associate Professor of Political Science and International Relations - Department of Government and Society - College of Humanities and Social Sciences, explained, "This participation in this important global event comes to present a number of research and studies related to the diplomacy and soft power. He presented a paper on 'The Emergence of the UAE' as a Global Soft Power: Current Strategies and Future Challenges, in which he discusses the term and definition of soft power and how to activate soft power, using scientific indicators and measures related to civilization, digitization, government, and global participation to measure the soft power of the UAE.
"
The student and researcher Mohammed Al Nuaimi, a student and researcher in the Department of Government and Society discusses in an introductory presentation "UAE Humanity in COVID-19", the UAE humanitarian role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic at the global level.
Also, Shamma Al Mansoori, a student in the Department of Sociology participates through a survey on "The importance of the elderly in Emirati youth view".
The study aims to address the social changes that occur to the elderly from the point of view of the Emirati youth. The study includes young people from the UAE in the age group of 18-25, of both sexes, and concludes important results about the fact that UAE youth view the elderly positively regardless of the changes surrounding society at the level of extended and small families.
The study also shows us some indicators associated with this effect in terms of place (city or village) and the level of per capita income, and that the extended family receives more attention and care for the elderly than the other group. Finally, it concludes that the UAE youth have a greater interest in preserving inherited values and traditions in a way that enhances positive citizenship. Dr. Tatiana Karabchuk, Associate Professor - Department of Government and Society, explained that "there are many researches, studies and models that promote the values of tolerance and positive cooperation in the summit that will be presented by students and faculty members participating in this summit. The student Latifa Al Kaabi - Department of Sociology will participate in the "Positive Global Citizenship".