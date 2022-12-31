UrduPoint.com

University Of Dubai, Luiss University Sign MoU

Published December 31, 2022

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2022) A cooperation programme to foster advancement in teaching, research and cultural understanding.

This is the focal point of the agreement signed between the University of Dubai and Luiss Guido Carli in Rome.

The MoU was signed by Dr Eesa Mohammed Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai and Andrea Prencipe, Rector of Luiss Guido Carli in Rome, in the presence of Nasser Al Khaja, Head of Media and Public Diplomacy Section, at the UAE Embassy in Italy, and a number of top officials from both universities.

The two renowned universities will promote more contacts and cooperation between their faculty members.

It is to be emphasised that those two factors create a strong basis for the development of joint training programmes, formulating joint research projects, exchange of teaching materials, and exchange of students.

University education is the precondition for social development, especially an expansion of transitive skills.

They are needed not only in business but in every aspect of social life. It is, therefore, necessary to build bridges for university connections and create networks of knowledge– diplomatic, economic, and commercial.

Under the signed agreement, both institutions will endeavour to develop and participate in entrepreneurship and innovation initiatives to strengthen creative capacity by boosting development through cooperation and the flow of knowledge among higher education, vocational education, and training, including research.

The purpose of this agreement is to promote an exchange between students regularly enrolled in graduate programmes at the University of Dubai and those regularly enrolled in an MBA programme at Luiss Business school.

