Upbeat sentiments continue to drive UAE stocks

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2021) The Abu Dhabi and Dubai main share indexes remained in the positive territory Tuesday, and climbed 0.53 percent and 0.29 percent respectively, driven by banking and realty blue chips.

At Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the International Holding Company (IHC) continued to surge to AED97.

10, with the country's largest lender FAB closing at AED16.58. Etisalat also rose to AED22.22 and Aldar Properties to AED3.82.

At Dubai Financial Market, Emaar Properties led the best performing shares at the DFM, rising to AED4.17, with the emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD Bank rising to AED13.90.

A total of AED1.235 bn in deals were conducted in ADX while DFM saw AED212 million in deals.