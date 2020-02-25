US military forces arrive in UAE to participate in Native Fury 20

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) US military forces arrived in the UAE to participate in the joint military exercise, Native Fury 20, which will be held over the coming days, reflecting the military cooperation between the UAE and the US.

The two-week exercise is part of UAE Armed Forces' joint training plans and programmes with friendly forces, to exchange and enhance their military cooperation. The objective of the exercise is to enable both forces to face challenges and crises.

The exercise also aims to exchange military expertise between both sides, as well as raise their efficiency and combat readiness, and develop their ability to work together, to enhance strategic relations between the two countries.