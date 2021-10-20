UrduPoint.com

US Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai Discusses International Partnerships In Space Exploration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 06:45 PM

US pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai discusses international partnerships in space exploration

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) The US pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai hosted a panel discussion, "Leveraging International Partnerships in Space Exploration", attended by a range of specialist companies, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Jacobs Engineering Group.

The speakers discussed ways of enhancing cooperation between countries, governments and private sector companies in space exploration and the importance of such mission in solving the planet’s environmental and climate challenges.

Kuljit Ghata-Aura, President of Boeing middle East, Turkey and Africa, stressed that, before inking any international partnerships in the space sector, it is essential to understand the nature of the sector.

Dawne Hickton, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Critical Mission Solutions, Jacobs Engineering Group, highlighted the importance of cooperation to encouraging innovation, most notably among youth.

"Space discoveries will help deal with the climate and sustainability issue, which is critical for everyone and require all countries to collaborate to establish an ecosystem for environmental preservation, to reduce carbon emissions.

When we launch advanced satellites, we will be able to observe what the planet is undergoing," she added.

Allen Herbert, General Manager of StarLab Oasis, underscored the need to utilise space technology to solve food security and climate change issues, noting the Middle East and Africa is becoming a world leader in space exploration.

Robert Harward, CEO of Lockheed Martin Middle East, explained the model of cooperation of research universities in the field of space exploration.

"I believe that discussions, such as those taking place at Expo 2020 Dubai, will enable everyone to contribute in their own way," he said, stressing his desire to see the whole world coming together to establish a comprehensive agreement on space exploration.

Related Topics

Africa World Technology Turkey Dubai Middle East 2020 All Agreement Satellites

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan adjourns Faryal's ..

Election Commission of Pakistan adjourns Faryal's disqualification case till Dec ..

53 seconds ago
 Peace in Afghanistan to benefit entire region: Amb ..

Peace in Afghanistan to benefit entire region: Ambassador Sadiq

55 seconds ago
 NATO Open For Dialogue With Russia - Stoltenberg

NATO Open For Dialogue With Russia - Stoltenberg

56 seconds ago
 Ali Asghar takes charge as MCI chief officer

Ali Asghar takes charge as MCI chief officer

58 seconds ago
 Household Electricity Prices in EU 'Increased Slig ..

Household Electricity Prices in EU 'Increased Slightly' in First Half of 2021 - ..

1 minute ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 08 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland, ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 08 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.