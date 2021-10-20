US pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai discusses international partnerships in space exploration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) The US pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai hosted a panel discussion, "Leveraging International Partnerships in Space Exploration", attended by a range of specialist companies, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Jacobs Engineering Group.

The speakers discussed ways of enhancing cooperation between countries, governments and private sector companies in space exploration and the importance of such mission in solving the planet’s environmental and climate challenges.

Kuljit Ghata-Aura, President of Boeing middle East, Turkey and Africa, stressed that, before inking any international partnerships in the space sector, it is essential to understand the nature of the sector.

Dawne Hickton, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Critical Mission Solutions, Jacobs Engineering Group, highlighted the importance of cooperation to encouraging innovation, most notably among youth.

"Space discoveries will help deal with the climate and sustainability issue, which is critical for everyone and require all countries to collaborate to establish an ecosystem for environmental preservation, to reduce carbon emissions.

When we launch advanced satellites, we will be able to observe what the planet is undergoing," she added.

Allen Herbert, General Manager of StarLab Oasis, underscored the need to utilise space technology to solve food security and climate change issues, noting the Middle East and Africa is becoming a world leader in space exploration.

Robert Harward, CEO of Lockheed Martin Middle East, explained the model of cooperation of research universities in the field of space exploration.

"I believe that discussions, such as those taking place at Expo 2020 Dubai, will enable everyone to contribute in their own way," he said, stressing his desire to see the whole world coming together to establish a comprehensive agreement on space exploration.