UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-UAE Business Council Names Tomislav Mihaljevic, CEO, President Of Cleveland Clinic

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 11:45 PM

US-UAE Business Council names Tomislav Mihaljevic, CEO, President of Cleveland Clinic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) The U.S.-U.A.E. business Council has named Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic, Chief Executive Officer and President of Cleveland Clinic, as Co- Chairman of its board of Directors. Dr. Mihaljevic joins H.E. Waleed al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Deputy Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, who serves as Co-Chairman of the Council.

In his current role as CEO and President, Dr. Mihaljevic leads the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic, a $10 billion healthcare system that includes a main campus in Cleveland, Ohio, 18 hospitals, more than 220 outpatient sites, and facilities in Florida, Nevada, Toronto, Abu Dhabi, and London.

"We are delighted that Dr. Mihaljevic is joining the Business Council as Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors," said Danny Sebright, President of the US-U.A.E. Business Council. Dr. Mihaljevic’s global experience will strengthen the Council’s ability to enhance the bilateral US-UAE economic and trade relationship, and provide greater value to our members.

"

Dr. Mihaljevic praised Cleveland Clinic’s longstanding and fruitful relationship with the UAE saying, "I could not be more honored to accept this new leadership role with the Business Council, and believe that it sets the stage for a new era of even closer cooperation with our close friends and partners in the U.A.E."

Business Council Board of Directors Co-Chairman and Mubadala Deputy Group CEO, Waleed al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, heralded the appointment of Dr. Mihaljevic by saying, "The Business Council looks forward to the exciting contribution that Dr. Mihaljevic will make as the Board’s Co-Chairman, and I am confident that his appointment will further the Business Council’s efforts in advancing bilateral commercial relations between the U.S. and the U.A.E."

Cleveland Clinic has a longstanding partnership with the UAE and Dr. Mihaljevic previously served as CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD), where he oversaw the 2015 opening of the 364-bed hospital and clinic, with 3,000 caregivers.

Related Topics

Business UAE Company Abu Dhabi London Toronto Cleveland Florida 2015 Billion

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by ..

44 minutes ago

&#039;DhabiSat’ arrives at International Space S ..

50 minutes ago

Dutch hospitality sector sues govt over Covid clos ..

10 minutes ago

DR Congo accuses Rwandan Hutu rebels of killing It ..

53 minutes ago

Covid's rough road in US began with some barred fr ..

53 minutes ago

Khamenei Denies Iran Is After Nuclear Bomb

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.