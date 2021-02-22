US-UAE Business Council names Tomislav Mihaljevic, CEO, President of Cleveland Clinic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) The U.S.-U.A.E. business Council has named Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic, Chief Executive Officer and President of Cleveland Clinic, as Co- Chairman of its board of Directors. Dr. Mihaljevic joins H.E. Waleed al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Deputy Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, who serves as Co-Chairman of the Council.

In his current role as CEO and President, Dr. Mihaljevic leads the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic, a $10 billion healthcare system that includes a main campus in Cleveland, Ohio, 18 hospitals, more than 220 outpatient sites, and facilities in Florida, Nevada, Toronto, Abu Dhabi, and London.

"We are delighted that Dr. Mihaljevic is joining the Business Council as Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors," said Danny Sebright, President of the US-U.A.E. Business Council. Dr. Mihaljevic’s global experience will strengthen the Council’s ability to enhance the bilateral US-UAE economic and trade relationship, and provide greater value to our members.

Dr. Mihaljevic praised Cleveland Clinic’s longstanding and fruitful relationship with the UAE saying, "I could not be more honored to accept this new leadership role with the Business Council, and believe that it sets the stage for a new era of even closer cooperation with our close friends and partners in the U.A.E."

Business Council Board of Directors Co-Chairman and Mubadala Deputy Group CEO, Waleed al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, heralded the appointment of Dr. Mihaljevic by saying, "The Business Council looks forward to the exciting contribution that Dr. Mihaljevic will make as the Board’s Co-Chairman, and I am confident that his appointment will further the Business Council’s efforts in advancing bilateral commercial relations between the U.S. and the U.A.E."

Cleveland Clinic has a longstanding partnership with the UAE and Dr. Mihaljevic previously served as CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD), where he oversaw the 2015 opening of the 364-bed hospital and clinic, with 3,000 caregivers.