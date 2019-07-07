US welcomes Sudan deal as 'important step forward'

(@imziishan)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2019) WASHINGTON, 6th July 2019 (WAM) - The United States on Saturday welcomed an agreement reached by Sudan's Transitional Military Council, TMC, and the Forces of Freedom and Change, FFC, to establish a transitional government in the country.

"The agreement between the Forces for Freedom and Change and the Transitional Military Council to establish a sovereign council is an important step forward," the State Department said in a statement.

It added that special envoy for Sudan Donald Booth will return to the region soon.