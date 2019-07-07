UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Welcomes Sudan Deal As 'important Step Forward'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 13 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 12:30 AM

US welcomes Sudan deal as 'important step forward'

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2019) WASHINGTON, 6th July 2019 (WAM) - The United States on Saturday welcomed an agreement reached by Sudan's Transitional Military Council, TMC, and the Forces of Freedom and Change, FFC, to establish a transitional government in the country.

"The agreement between the Forces for Freedom and Change and the Transitional Military Council to establish a sovereign council is an important step forward," the State Department said in a statement.

It added that special envoy for Sudan Donald Booth will return to the region soon.

Related Topics

Washington United States Sudan July 2019 Government Agreement Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

Girl hit to death in Khanewal

56 minutes ago

Pb govt taking steps to implement NAP, FATF: Minis ..

57 minutes ago

Yemen's Houthis Attack 'Military Sites' at Saudi A ..

57 minutes ago

Sindh govt has established 635 RO Plants in Tharpa ..

57 minutes ago

Maryam's latest judiciary sullying narrative damag ..

57 minutes ago

FC Lokomotiv Moscow Beats Zenit St. Petersburg 3-2 ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.