Uzbekistan unveils extensive cultural programme at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2021) The national pavilion of the Republic of Uzbekistan has unveiled the nations recent scientific and economic achievements at EXPO 2020 Dubai.

The pavilion also presented the cultural heritage, tourism attractions and investment opportunities of Uzbekistan and its national development roadmap.

Throughout EXPO 2020 Dubai, the Art and Cultural Development Foundation of Uzbekistan, the official partner of the Uzbekistan pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, will hold several events to promote the country and its potential.

Expo 2020 Dubai is set to receive 25 million visitors from all over the world during its six-month duration until it closes on 31st March, 2022.

Saida Mirziyoyeva, Deputy Chairperson of the Council of the Arts and Culture Development Foundation, said, "Today when Uzbekistan is open to the world and ready to adopt positive experience and gladly share our own, we are laying a new foundation for the effective promotion of Uzbekistan's cultural potential in the international arena. In 2022, we will mark the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and the UAE. These have been three fruitful decades that taught us to trust each other, inspire each other for new achievements and interact at different levels and in different spheres."

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, said, "EXPO2020 Dubai is a truly global platform that brings together the best achievements and minds from 191 countries.

The event also coincides with the UAE’s golden jubilee, and this is a fitting time to highlight our past national achievements and our plans for the next fifty years and beyond. Celebrating our golden jubilee with the whole world prompts us to look to the future with confidence, knowing that we have the imagination and capability to shape a future that is better for all."

Al Marri said, "We welcome Uzbekistan as our guest and we recognise the hard work of The Art and Culture Development Foundation initiatives here in Dubai. This programme and pavilion enhance bilateral cooperation between our two nations across several priority areas and reflects solidarity between the leadership and the people of both the UAE and Uzbekistan."

The Uzbek cultural programme at Expo 2020 Dubai will include the international premiere of the ballet "Lazgi – Dance of Soul and love" at the Dubai Opera on 27th November, 2021. It brings the ballet of Uzbekistan to a new level and begins its first tour around the world.

On 29th November, 2021, there is a session of the Republic of Uzbekistan on "The Role of Women in the Modernisation of Social Life" at the Women's Pavilion of EXPO 2020 Dubai.

On 30th November, 2021, Pianist Bekhzod Abduraimov will perform at a concert in Jubilee Park at EXPO 2020 Dubai. The pianist will perform popular classical works by Liszt, Beethoven, Chopin, Mussorgsky, Prokofiev, and Tchaikovsky.

From 19th to 21st December, 2021, the Art and Culture Development Foundation will participate in the "Al Burda" festival within the framework of EXPO 2020 Dubai.