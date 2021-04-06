WAM launches news service in Hebrew

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) The Emirates News Agency (WAM) has launched a new news service in Hebrew.

With the launch of the service, WAM now offers news services in 19 languages for millions of people around the world.

The new service will provide comprehensive media content in Hebrew, including news and written and audio-visual reports on the agency’s official website and social media accounts.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of Emirates News Agency (WAM), stated that the news service in Hebrew will provide media content on the progress made in the overall bilateral ties between the UAE and Israel, in light of the Abrahamic Peace Accord signed by the two countries in September 2020.

WAM will continue its developmental journey, in light of the leadership’s support, and is always keen to boost its media presence and influence both regionally and globally, to provide media content that will highlight the UAE’s developmental achievements over five decades and promote its noble value, being a model of tolerance and coexistence between different nationalities, he added.

He then pointed out that the UAE hosts citizens from over 200 countries living together in unique harmony, noting that the diversity of WAM’s news services provided in 19 languages will help meet their needs.