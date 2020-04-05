WAZA recognises Al Ain Zoo’s efforts in wildlife conservation

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) The World Association of Zoos and Aquariums, WAZA, praised the role of the Al Ain Zoo in wildlife conservation efforts, said a press release issued by Al Ain Zoo on Sunday.

A letter from Professor Theo Pagel, WAZA President, highlighted the important role played by the Al Ain Zoo in wildlife conservation, sustainability and education through its support and participation in conservation programmes that focus on arid land wildlife.

The zoo participates in 59 breeding programmes and conservation strategies, including the conservation of the Dama gazelle, the Arabian Oryx, the Scimitar Oryx, the Sand cat and other endangered species that require immediate attention.

The letter also commended the business continuity efforts of the zoo, despite the difficult global circumstances following the new coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak.

Al Ain Zoo has developed and contributed to several important conservation programmes, such as the Arabian Sand Cat Conservation Programme that began in 2013, in cooperation with several partners and stakeholders.

This was the first conservation programme developed for the Arabian sand cat and the first to be endorsed by WAZA in this region.

The zoo has also contributed to translating the WAZA Conservation Strategy into Arabic, which was published on WAZA’s website and accessed by members of the association.

Al Ain Zoo has been a pioneering member of WAZA since 2006, playing a leading role in the global zoo community and its efforts to conserve nature, in addition to the important role played by the zoo in community education and raising awareness about wildlife and conservation issues.

Al Ain Zoo takes advantage of its membership in WAZA by exchanging experiences and knowledge, and publishing information related to its efforts to protect endangered species. It also takes part in the association’s international conferences to develop conservation programmes, said the press release.