WETEX, DSS To Host 50 Italian Companies Specialised In Energy And Water Technologies

Tue 28th September 2021 | 03:45 PM

WETEX, DSS to host 50 Italian companies specialised in energy and water technologies

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) The 23rd Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) have attracted 50 Italian companies specialised in energy, water and smart technologies. These include 3 startups and 18 companies participating for the first time in the exhibition.

The exhibition is organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) from 5th to 7th October at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The companies at the Italian pavilion at WETEX and DSS, strive to enhance their presence in the local markets and build commercial relationships and communicate with decision-makers in the UAE and the region. The exhibition is the largest in the region and one of the most prominent specialised international exhibitions in water, electricity, energy, environment, oil and gas, green buildings and environmental sustainability.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS highlighted that WETEX and Dubai Solar Show is a specialised international exhibition that is unique, comprehensive, and integrated in terms of strategy, content, and participation. It is a global platform that offers plenty of opportunities to manufacturers, investors, companies, and business agents to display the latest water, energy, environment, oil & gas technologies and related industries.

WETEX and DSS this year has 10 country pavilions: Italy, Switzerland, Germany, South Korea, Poland, Ireland, Belgium, Chile, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. The exhibition is spread over 29,200 square metres and has more than 1,200 companies from 55 countries.

