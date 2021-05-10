UrduPoint.com
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Commences Flights To Kiev, Bari, Salalah, Muscat

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced it will commence flights to its latest destinations, Kiev, Bari, Salalah and Muscat.

The flight to Ukraine’s capital city, Kiev will be operated three times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays; flights to Bari, Italy will be operated two times per week on Tuesdays and Saturdays; routes to Salalah, Oman will be operated two times per week on Wednesdays and Saturdays; and flights to the capital of Oman, Muscat will be operated three times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Since launching in January 2021, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi now operates to 22 destinations with further destinations to be revealed in the coming months.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, commented, "We’re excited to offer these new routes giving travellers sustainable options to explore new places.

Travellers will be dazzled by beautiful architecture found in every corner of Kiev, a wealth of history and gorgeous beaches in Bari, and the nature and diverse landscape found in Oman. Kiev, Bari, Salalah and Muscat are our next destinations in a series of new route announcements we have made, and will continue to make – we are committed to providing Abu Dhabi residents and tourists with new travel options and destinations at affordable prices."

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the youngest fleet composed of four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint.

