Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches route connecting Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi

TEL AVIV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2021) Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the newest national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has landed for the first time in Israel and launched the route between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi.

The new route operates three times per week in April 2021.

Starting from May 2021, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will operate flights between the two destinations on a daily basis. It brings to Israeli travelers a low fare opportunity to visit Abu Dhabi or explore the wider United Arab Emirates.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture established between ADQ and Wizz Air Holdings plc.