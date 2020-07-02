UrduPoint.com
Zaki Nusseibeh, Farouk El-Baz To Discuss Hope Probe Mission

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 01:00 AM

Zaki Nusseibeh, Farouk El-Baz to discuss Hope Probe mission

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2020) ABU DHABI,1st July 2020 (WAM) - The imminent Hope Probe mission to Mars will be the subject under discussion on Saturday 11 July 2020 19:30 GST with Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State and Dr. Farouk El-Baz, NASA space scientist and geologist.

The session will be moderated by Salem AlMarri, Assistant Director General for Science and Technology Sector, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

The speakers will assess what space exploration has taught mankind, and what life-changing advancement we can expect from the project, which is placing the UAE at the forefront of scientific discovery.

Zaki Nusseibeh said that the Hope Probe mission is a real leap forward in space exploration. 'Almost every sector of human progress has benefited from sending people into space, from the development of portable computers, camera phones and Nike Air trainers to CAT scans and research into our health.

"This mission places UAE as one of the world leaders in space exploration, which will be a wonderful inspiration to the young men and women of the UAE when considering their roles in the future. It should provide a major incentive for young Arab scientists to embark on a career in space engineering," he added.

