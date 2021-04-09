Zayed Higher Organisation, G42 Health Care AA Holding Limited sign MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2021) The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with G42 Health Care AA Holding Limited in support of the UAE Genome Project for People of Determination in a collaborative bid to explore the future of healthcare for the country's citizens through genetic mapping, aligned with existing medical data.

The MoU aims at harnessing this data and translating it into concrete diagnostics and healthcare solutions, toward the creation of a healthier Emirati society, and the optimization of healthcare plans and services relating to the treatment, prevention, monitoring and prediction of diseases and epidemics.

The memorandum was signed by Abdullah Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Secretary General of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, and on by Ashish Kochi, CEO of G42 Health Care AA Holding Company.

Under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding, a research committee will be formed by both entities and a genomics research plan will be established for people of determination affiliates of the organisation participating in the program, with the aim of incorporating genetic data alongside the participant’s existing medical information.

Zayed Higher Organisation will encourage people of determination and their families to participate in the program and provide ongoing support for all participants and their families, as well as offering introductory workshops for the programme in cooperation with the company. Which collected, examined, processed and stored the samples of people of determination targeted by the project at its headquarters by its specialised medical team.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary General of Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, affirmed that the cooperation between the organization and G42 Healthcare in implementing the Emirates Genome Program is a proactive step, as developing genetic maps for people of determination and their families, through genetic sequencing using the latest technologies and establishing a genetic database to support medical diagnostics and healthcare services, contributes to developing disability classification codes toward reducing the incidence of disability, while simultaneously ensuring the provision of exemplary treatment programs.

He said that the UAE pays great attention to people of determination at all levels, as it continuously works to develop and optimise its supportive plans, qualitative initiatives and national strategies to improve the services provided to them, pointing out that Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination is under the supervision and follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, (ZHO), which maintains a vested interest in advanced scientific research and innovations, the provision of care, rehabilitation and treatment sessions for its people of determination, and the continual expansion and provision of the organization’s proactive services.

The Secretary General of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination thanked the people of determination and their families, as well as the employees and community members who took part in the program, conducting the required tests and providing blood samples as per the program requirements.

He also thanked the UAE wise leadership, that work tirelessly to improve the standard of healthcare provided to citizens and to establish Abu Dhabi as a scientific centre for research and innovation in the field of genomics.