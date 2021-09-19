Zayed University moves up in world university rankings to 601-800 band

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2021) Zayed University has moved up in the 2022 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings to 601-800 from the 801-1000 band in 2021.

The (THE) rankings, which are an annual ranking of higher education institutions globally, are released on an annual basis, providing insightful information to academic industries around the globe, based on the achievement scores of universities worldwide.

Professor Clayton MacKenzie, Zayed University Provost, said, "This marks a milestone for Zayed University’s drive towards quality and innovative education.

Being amongst the top four universities in the UAE as listed in the Times Higher Education 2021 World University Rankings which truly is a major achievement."

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings are the only global body that judge universities’ performance across all their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook. The rankings are based on calibrated performance indicators to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons, trusted by students, academics, university leaders, industry, and governments.