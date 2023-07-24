Open Menu

10 Dead, 1 Trapped After Gym Roof Collapse In China

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2023 | 10:10 AM

10 dead, 1 trapped after gym roof collapse in China

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Ten people have died and one remained trapped after the roof of a school gym collapsed in northeastern China, state media reported Monday.

The gym at the No. 34 middle School in Qiqihar, Heilongjiang Province collapsed just before 3 pm (0700 GMT) on Sunday, state news agency Xinhua said.

As of 5:30 am Monday, 14 people had been pulled from the wreckage, state broadcaster CCTV said, "among whom four were pulled out without vital signs, and six died after treatment failed".

Footage aired by CCTV showed the entire roof collapsed onto the gym and rescue workers picking through the debris.

"A search and rescue operation involving nearly 160 firefighters and 39 fire trucks has been launched," CCTV said.

An initial investigation into the collapse found that construction workers had placed perlite -- a form of volcanic glass -- on the roof, Xinhua said.

Heavy rain then led the perlite to expand, causing the roof to collapse, it added.

"Those in charge of the construction company have been taken into police custody," the state news agency reported.

Industrial accidents are common in China due to lax safety standards and poor enforcement.

One of the worst such accidents took place in 2015 in Tianjin, where a gigantic explosion at a chemical warehouse killed at least 165 people.

Related Topics

Fire Police Poor China Company Died Qiqihar Tianjin Sunday 2015 Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2023

52 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous developmen ..

UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous development aid to support Africa’s Sa ..

10 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Qura ..

UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Quran in Denmark

10 hours ago
 UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of D ..

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Confe ..

12 hours ago
 UAE committed to working with international commun ..

UAE committed to working with international community to address global challeng ..

12 hours ago
Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de ..

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de France&#039;s Stage 20

14 hours ago
 UAE President participates in International Confer ..

UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migrat ..

15 hours ago
 Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#0 ..

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#039;23

15 hours ago
 Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital ..

Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital transformation

16 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on Ju ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous