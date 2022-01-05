UrduPoint.com

10 Die In Zanzibar Boat Tragedy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2022 | 07:30 PM

10 die in Zanzibar boat tragedy

Dar es Salaam, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Ten people died when a boat ferrying people to a funeral in the Indian Ocean archipelago of Zanzibar capsized, police said on Wednesday.

Another 15 people were rescued after the incident late Tuesday, and rescuers were still searching for others possibly missing.

The vessel encountered a mechanical problem as it was transporting people from Chakechake on the island of Pemba to the Kisiwa Panza islet, said South Pemba police chief Richard Mchomvu.

"Rescue efforts are ongoing until we are satisfied that all people were removed from the water.

There was no manifest in the boat and therefore it's not clear how many people were onboard," he told AFP by phone.

Hussein Mwinyi, the president of Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous region of Tanzania, sent his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

It was not immediately known how many people had been hurt in the tragedy.

Pemba resident Ali Kombo said he suspected that overloading could be a cause of the accident.

Related Topics

India Accident Injured Police Water Died Pemba Zanzibar Tanzania All From

Recent Stories

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces h ..

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces his stand up show on Netflix

2 hours ago
 Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

2 hours ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

2 hours ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

2 hours ago
 PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Na ..

PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Nadeem Qureshi

1 hour ago
 Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local so ..

Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local sources

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.