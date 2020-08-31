UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Killed In Clashes Between Herders, Farmers In South Chad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 12:20 AM

10 killed in clashes between herders, farmers in south Chad

N'Djamena, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :At least ten people have been killed in fresh fighting between nomadic herders and farmers in southern Chad, a local prosecutor said Sunday, with the most of the deaths happening during a funeral.

The herders claimed to have lost a cow and tracked it down to a farm, said Brahim Ali Kolla, prosecutor in Moundou, Chad's second-largest city and capital of the southwest province.

The herders sent a representative to reclaim the animal on Thursday but he was killed and the farmers attacked the herdsmen at his funeral the same day, he added.

Clashes between settled farmers and the nomadic Arab herders, many of them armed, are a worsening problem in the arid Sahel, where tensions over access to land are frequent.

Much of the violence occurs when herders, sometimes crossing the border from Sudan, drive their stock onto the field of a so-called sedentary farmer, trampling crops and sparking a confrontation between the two communities.

On Thursday ten people were killed in all, including the man who was being buried, said the prosecutor, upon his return to Moundou on Sunday from the scene of the fighting some 60 kilometres away.

All the victims were nomadic Arab herders, he added.

Forty-three people involved in the violence were arrested, including six local canton and village chiefs.

On Monday, in another part of southern Chad, three herders and eight farmers were killed in fighting.

Southern Chad, with its milder climate, has long attracted pastoralists from the Sahel desert areas to the north.

Related Topics

Moundou Man Same Canton Chad Sudan Border Sunday All From Arab

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating e ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Israel discuss cooperation in food, water sec ..

3 hours ago

Government’s development, readiness for future p ..

3 hours ago

Integrated Transport Centre announces safety proce ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure drafts unifi ..

3 hours ago

TRA organises virtual discussion on role of women ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.