12 killed, 18 injured in car accident in southern Angola

LOBITO, Sept. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :At least 12 people were killed and 18 others injured after a vehicle carrying 30 passengers overturned on Wednesday in Angola's southern Benguela province, local authorities said.

Speeding, lack of caution and technical failure of the vehicle were the causes of the overturning of the vehicle, said Ernesto Tchiwuale, spokesman of the National Police.

The 18 injured people who are receiving medical assistance at Benguela General Hospital are in critical condition, said Hernani Francisco, Benguela provincial coordinator of the National Institute for Medical Emergencies of Angola.