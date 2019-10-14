UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Candidates On Provisional List For Guinea-Bissau Elections, Including Incumbent President

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 05:50 PM

13 candidates on provisional list for Guinea-Bissau elections, Including incumbent president

BISSAU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court of Justice of Guinea-Bissau published this Monday a provisional list of 13 candidates for the upcoming presidential elections, including the incumbent President Jose Mario Vaz.

According to the list, Vaz will run as an independant candidate.

Winning of the legislative elections in March, the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) will be represented by former Prime minister Domingos Simoes Pereira.

Three other major candidates are Umaro Sissoko Embalo for the Movement for a Democratic Alternative (Madem G-15), Nuno Gomes Na Biam for the United People's Assembly - Guinea-Bissau Democratic Party, and former Prime minister Carlos Gomes Junior as independant candidate.

The six unsuccessful candidates, including the only female candidate Nancy Schwartz, were not validated due to "incomplete files". However, they have 48 hours to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Related Topics

Assembly Supreme Court Pereira Nancy Independence Cape Verde Guinea Guinea-Bissau March

Recent Stories

Buzdar asked to approach PML-Q Chief Shujjat Hussa ..

20 minutes ago

Russian President arrives in Riyadh

26 minutes ago

Videos made secretly to blackmail Balochistan Univ ..

38 minutes ago

UAE continues supporting education sector in Yemen ..

41 minutes ago

Despite Govt best efforts the economy remains is d ..

51 minutes ago

A closer look at TECNO’s Camon 12 Air with punch ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.