13 candidates on provisional list for Guinea-Bissau elections, Including incumbent president

BISSAU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court of Justice of Guinea-Bissau published this Monday a provisional list of 13 candidates for the upcoming presidential elections, including the incumbent President Jose Mario Vaz.

According to the list, Vaz will run as an independant candidate.

Winning of the legislative elections in March, the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) will be represented by former Prime minister Domingos Simoes Pereira.

Three other major candidates are Umaro Sissoko Embalo for the Movement for a Democratic Alternative (Madem G-15), Nuno Gomes Na Biam for the United People's Assembly - Guinea-Bissau Democratic Party, and former Prime minister Carlos Gomes Junior as independant candidate.

The six unsuccessful candidates, including the only female candidate Nancy Schwartz, were not validated due to "incomplete files". However, they have 48 hours to appeal to the Supreme Court.