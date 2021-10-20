UrduPoint.com

13 Killed In Damascus Army Bus Bombing: State Media

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 11:00 AM

13 killed in Damascus army bus bombing: state media

Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :A bomb attack on an army bus in Damascus killed at least 13 people Wednesday in the bloodiest such attack in years, the SANA state news agency reported.

"A terrorist bombing using two explosive devices targeted a passing bus" on a key bridge in the capital, the news agency said, reporting an initial casualty toll of 13 dead and three wounded.

Images released by SANA showed a burning bus and what it said was a bomb squad defusing a third device that had been planted in the same area.

Damascus had been mostly spared such violence in recent years, especially since troops and allied militia retook the last significant rebel bastion near the capital in 2018.

bur/jmm/kir

