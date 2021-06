TAIYUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Thirteen people were trapped in an iron mine flooding in north China's Shanxi Province, local authorities said Thursday.

It was reported at 12:49 p.m. on Thursday that a well was flooded at an iron mine in Daixian County in the province, according to the county's information office.

The rescue work is underway.