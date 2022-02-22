UrduPoint.com

18 Foreign Nationals Remains Under Arrest In Kazakhstan Over Unrest

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 05:00 PM

18 foreign nationals remains under arrest in Kazakhstan over unrest

NUR-SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :A total of 18 foreign nationals remain under arrest in Kazakhstan for allegedly being involved in the deadly unrest that swept the country last month, the country's human rights commissioner said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news meeting, Elvira Azimova said that foreign nationals, 14 of whom are Uzbek, two Russian and two Kyrgyz nations, are jailed pending trial.Azimova said that the foreign nationals are kept in temporary detention centers.

Kazakh authorities on Monday also detained former Defense Minister Murat Bektanov after prosecutors launched a probe against him for allegedly failing to fulfill his duties during the unrest.

On Jan. 2, massive protests broke out in Kazakhstan over fuel price rises, and later escalated into clashes with police, with the most violent incidents taking place in Kazakhstan's former capital and largest city Almaty.

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russian-led military bloc, for help, and peacekeepers from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, and Tajikistan came to the country and backed Kazakhstan's law enforcement in restoring order.

Related Topics

Police Russia Armenia Almaty Price Belarus Tajikistan Kazakhstan From

Recent Stories

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, s ..

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, says Zaira Wasim

9 minutes ago
 Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

19 minutes ago
 Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

38 minutes ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

1 hour ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

1 hour ago
 Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding ..

Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding from classified unicorn EMPG

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>