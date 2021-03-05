UrduPoint.com
2 Killed In Polish Coal Mine Accident

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:20 AM

Warsaw, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Two men were killed and two others injured when an underground wall collapsed in a Polish coal mine on Thursday, the local mayor reported.

The incident happened at the massive Myslowice-Wesola mine in southern Poland, which is owned by Europe's biggest coal mining company, Polska Grupa Gornicza (PGG).

PGG initially reported the two dead miners as missing and a rescue operation with dozens of workers lasted for hours following the collapse of the wall 665 metres (2,182 feet) underground.

But local mayor Dariusz Wojtowicz confirmed the deaths on Facebook saying there had been "a tragic accident".

"Two miners were killed and two were injured. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims. I would like to pay tribute to the miners -- their hard work and dedication," he wrote.

Poland still relies on coal for around 80 percent of its power and coal mines provide more than 80,000 jobs.

In line with the EU's green energy goals, the government has agreed to phase out the fossil fuel entirely with the closure of all mines by 2049.

