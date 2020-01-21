UrduPoint.com
20 Chinese Tourists Injured In Bus Crash In New Zealand

Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:00 AM

20 Chinese tourists injured in bus crash in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, Jan. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :A bus crash left 20 Chinese tourists injured, among whom two were under serious conditions, on a scenic road between Glenorchy and Queenstown in New Zealand on Tuesday.

The Chinese embassy in New Zealand confirmed that the injured people were part of a Chinese tourist group.

Ambulance, rescue helicopters and police cars rushed to the scene and the road was blocked.

Glenorchy, a small scenic town and one of the most popular tourist destinations in New Zealand, is located 45 km from Queenstown in South Island.

