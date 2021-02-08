UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

200 Missing In India After Burst Glacier Causes Flash Flooding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 01:00 AM

200 missing in India after burst glacier causes flash flooding

Rishikesh, India, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 200 people are missing in northern India after a piece of Himalayan glacier fell into a river, causing a torrent that tore through two power plants and swept away roads and bridges, police said on Sunday.

Three bodies have been found and a desperate operation has been launched to rescue about 20 people trapped in a tunnel, the Uttarakhand state police chief said.

The massive surge of water swept through the Dhauliganga river valley, destroying everything in its path, videos taken by terrified residents showed.

"There was a cloud of dust as the water went by. The ground shook like an earthquake," local inhabitant Om Agarwal told Indian tv.

Most of the missing were workers at two power plants that were battered by the deluge, caused by a huge chunk of glacier that slipped off a mountainside further upstream, said the police chief Ashok Kumar.

"There were 50 workers at Rishi Ganga plant and we have no information about them. Some 150 workers were at Tapovan," he added.

"About 20 are trapped inside a tunnel. We are trying to reach the trapped workers."With the main road washed away, the tunnel was filled with mud and rocks, and paramilitary rescuers had to climb down a hillside on ropes to reach the entrance.

Hundreds of troops and paramilitaries along with military helicopters and other aircraft have been sent to the region.

Related Topics

India Earthquake Police Water Road Sunday TV

Recent Stories

COVID-19 proved Spain and UAE are great friends: S ..

21 minutes ago

Semi-final round of Arabian Gulf Cup named after & ..

21 minutes ago

DP World rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive

21 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends Police College&#039;s gradu ..

51 minutes ago

UAE, Spain ink security cooperation agreement

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Maltese Minister for Foreign A ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.