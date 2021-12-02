29 dead, mostly children, in Nigeria boat capsize: official

Kano, Nigeria, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :An overloaded boat carrying 42 passengers, mostly children aged eight to 15, capsized late on Tuesday in northwest Nigeria's Kano state, a rescue agency spokesman said.

"We have recovered 29 bodies... and rescued seven passengers. The search for the remaining 13 bodies is ongoing," Saminu Abdullahi, spokesman for Kano state's fire service, told AFP Wednesday.