3 dead, 5 missing as migrant boat overturns off Canary Isles: rescuers

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :At least three people died, including a woman believed to be pregnant, and another five were missing after a migrant boat overturned off Lanzarote in the Canary Islands, rescuers said Friday.

The vessel was carrying 49 people when it hit a rocky area just off the island's northern shores, with rescuers pulling 41 people to safety, emergency services said.

