35 foreigners dead in Saudi bus crash: state media

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Thirty-five foreigners were killed and four others injured after a bus crashed with another heavy vehicle in western Saudi Arabia, state media said on Thursday.

The accident on Wednesday involved a collision between "a private chartered bus.

.. with a heavy vehicle (loader), in Al-Akhal Center in Madinah area, resulting in the death of (35) and the injury of (4) of its passengers," a spokesman for Madinah police said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.