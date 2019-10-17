35 Foreigners Dead In Saudi Bus Crash: State Media
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 07:50 AM
Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Thirty-five foreigners were killed and four others injured after a bus crashed with another heavy vehicle in western Saudi Arabia, state media said on Thursday.
The accident on Wednesday involved a collision between "a private chartered bus.
.. with a heavy vehicle (loader), in Al-Akhal Center in Madinah area, resulting in the death of (35) and the injury of (4) of its passengers," a spokesman for Madinah police said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.