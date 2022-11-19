4 children among 9 killed in apparent gas cylinder blast in Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Nine people, including four children, were killed on Saturday in a blast at a five-story residential building on Russia's far eastern island of Sakhalin, according to the local authorities.

Several more people are missing, possibly under the rubble, Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko said on Telegram.

According to preliminary information, the accident could have been caused by a gas cylinder explosion.

A fire that broke out in the building following the explosion has now been extinguished with the assistance of approximately 80 rescuers who are currently working to clear the rubble. The local authorities pledged to provide all necessary assistance to those affected.