UrduPoint.com

4 Children Among 9 Killed In Apparent Gas Cylinder Blast In Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2022 | 03:20 PM

4 children among 9 killed in apparent gas cylinder blast in Russia

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Nine people, including four children, were killed on Saturday in a blast at a five-story residential building on Russia's far eastern island of Sakhalin, according to the local authorities.

Several more people are missing, possibly under the rubble, Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko said on Telegram.

According to preliminary information, the accident could have been caused by a gas cylinder explosion.

A fire that broke out in the building following the explosion has now been extinguished with the assistance of approximately 80 rescuers who are currently working to clear the rubble. The local authorities pledged to provide all necessary assistance to those affected.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Governor Russia Gas All

Recent Stories

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago
 Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

26 minutes ago
 BISP will soon launch survey to register more floo ..

BISP will soon launch survey to register more flood-affected families: Faisal Ku ..

49 minutes ago
 Pakistani squad likely to face changes for Test se ..

Pakistani squad likely to face changes for Test series against England

2 hours ago
 Next COAS's name will be revealed on Tuesday or We ..

Next COAS's name will be revealed on Tuesday or Wednesday: Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 Renowned scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away at ..

Renowned scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away at the age 86

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.