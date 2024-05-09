Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 10 Paisa Against US Dollar

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Thursday shed 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.20 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.10.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, stood at Rs 277.00 and Rs 279.80 respectively.

The price of the Euro remained constant at Rs 298.

62, according to latest economic data of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen shed 1 paisa and was traded at Rs 1.78 against Rs 1.79, whereas an increase of Rs 30 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 347.11 compared to the last closing of

Rs 346.81.

The Emirates Dirham increased by 3 paisa whereas Saudi Riyal went up by 2 paisa and were traded at Rs 75.74 and

Rs 74.17 respectively.

More Stories From Business