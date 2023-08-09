Open Menu

41 Migrants Die In Shipwreck Off Southern Italy

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 02:10 PM

41 migrants die in shipwreck off southern Italy

ATHENS, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :At least 41 migrants have died in a shipwreck off southern Italy, local media said on Wednesday. The boat, which reportedly departed from Sfax in the Northern African country of Tunisia, capsized and sank while going through the Strait of Sicily, Italy's state-run ANSA news agency reported.

At least three children are among the dead, it reported, while at least four migrants were rescued by an Italian Coast Guard boat.

