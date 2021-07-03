43 missing after migrant boat sinks off Tunisia: Red Crescent

Tunis, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :At least 43 people were missing off the southeastern coast of Tunisia after a boat carrying more than 120 migrants sank, the Tunisian Red Crescent said on Saturday.

"Eighty-four migrants were rescued and 43 others disappeared after a boat carrying 127 migrants sank off the coast of Zarzis" on Friday night, Mongi Slim of the Red Crescent told AFP, adding that the vessel had set off from Libya's coast.