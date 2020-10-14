UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

44 People Die In Turkey From Bootleg Alcohol: Report

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 01:10 AM

44 people die in Turkey from bootleg alcohol: report

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :At least 44 people have died in less than a week after consuming bootleg alcohol in Turkey, where clandestine production has grown because of high taxes on alcoholic beverages, local media reported on Tuesday.

State-run TRT television reported that the victims had died since Friday in eight provinces including in Istanbul, adding 30 others were taken to hospital.

Police said Tuesday they had arrested 58 people suspected of manufacturing unauthorised alcohol.

Turkish media have reported in recent days several cases of people being poisoned after consuming illegally produced liquor often laced with methanol which causes serious diseases including permanent blindness.

The practice has spread in recent years with the continued increase in taxes for alcohol.

Since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's conservative AKP government came to power in 2002, the price of the national alcoholic drink flavoured with aniseed, raki, has jumped.

While a 70cl bottle of raki cost on average 8 Turkish Lira in 2002, today it costs some 170 lira (more than 18 Euros).

Erdogan, a pious Muslim regularly accused by his opponents of seeking to Islamise society, has repeatedly taken a stand against the consumption of alcohol and tobacco.

In 2013, his government passed a law restricting the hours for alcohol sales, and Erdogan himself has often advised Turks to drink "ayran" made from yogurt instead of raki.

Related Topics

Turkey Died Istanbul Lira Price Turkish Lira Tayyip Erdogan Muslim Media TV From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

OPEC revises down 2021 global economic growth fore ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Government holds media briefing on country’s ..

31 minutes ago

Turkey calls for four-way talks on Karabakh with R ..

49 minutes ago

Banks train staffers for house financing for low i ..

49 minutes ago

GCC cloud market expected to hit $2.3bn by 2024, D ..

2 hours ago

Dead, ill, recovered: celebrities hit by coronavir ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.