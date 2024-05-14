Open Menu

RCCI To Host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM

RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference

The 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will begin on May 15. The conference will discuss the business community’s perspective on the country's current economic challenges

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will begin on May 15. The conference will discuss the business community’s perspective on the country's current economic challenges.

This was said by RCCI President Saqib Rafiq and Group Leader Sohail Altaf in a joint statement issued here on Tuesday. The aim of the conference is to formulate the business community’s perspective on current economic challenges including restoring the confidence of the business community, discuss budget proposals, key economic indicators and facilitation under Special Investment Council. The main objective of the conference is to gather feedback and recommendations from key stakeholders of the business community and present it to the government, they added.

President Saqib Rafiq said that the Special Investment Council (SIFC) was playing an important role in economic improvement.

Group leader Sohail Altaf said that the biggest issue in the current economic challenge was to restore confidence of the business community including local and the foreign investors.

Saqib Rafiq said that in the two-day conference, the presidents of the chambers from all provinces, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan including women and small chambers would also be participating. The agenda items of the conference include the annual budget, devaluation of the rupee, increase in cost of production, petroleum products, electricity and gas prices, alternative sources of energy, solar systems, taxes, Tajir Dost scheme, broadening the tax net and privatization of state owned enterprises, he informed.

The joint declaration of the conference will be issued at the concluding session on May 16.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Business Budget Rawalpindi Chamber May Women Gas Commerce All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign agai ..

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases

7 minutes ago
 Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowle ..

Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy

7 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

12 minutes ago
 2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe

2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe

12 minutes ago
 NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through mov ..

NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries

19 minutes ago
 Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI ..

Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP

19 minutes ago
Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat f ..

Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen

19 minutes ago
 Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid ..

Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid relentless Israeli bombardmen ..

19 minutes ago
 DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law ..

DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law students, lawyers

30 minutes ago
 Finance minister meets PBC delegation

Finance minister meets PBC delegation

10 minutes ago
 Canadian firm to invest US$ 50m in KP mineral sect ..

Canadian firm to invest US$ 50m in KP mineral sector

10 minutes ago
 Home Minister takes notice of killing Allah Rakhia ..

Home Minister takes notice of killing Allah Rakhia in Sui

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan