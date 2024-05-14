RCCI To Host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will begin on May 15. The conference will discuss the business community’s perspective on the country's current economic challenges.
This was said by RCCI President Saqib Rafiq and Group Leader Sohail Altaf in a joint statement issued here on Tuesday. The aim of the conference is to formulate the business community’s perspective on current economic challenges including restoring the confidence of the business community, discuss budget proposals, key economic indicators and facilitation under Special Investment Council. The main objective of the conference is to gather feedback and recommendations from key stakeholders of the business community and present it to the government, they added.
President Saqib Rafiq said that the Special Investment Council (SIFC) was playing an important role in economic improvement.
Group leader Sohail Altaf said that the biggest issue in the current economic challenge was to restore confidence of the business community including local and the foreign investors.
Saqib Rafiq said that in the two-day conference, the presidents of the chambers from all provinces, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan including women and small chambers would also be participating. The agenda items of the conference include the annual budget, devaluation of the rupee, increase in cost of production, petroleum products, electricity and gas prices, alternative sources of energy, solar systems, taxes, Tajir Dost scheme, broadening the tax net and privatization of state owned enterprises, he informed.
The joint declaration of the conference will be issued at the concluding session on May 16.
