Open Menu

NCHR Creates Awareness Of Human Rights Through Movies, Short Documentaries

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 10:52 PM

NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries

National Commission for the Human Rights (NCHR) created an awareness campaign regarding Human Rights through production of movies and short documentaries etc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) National Commission for the Human Rights (NCHR) created an awareness campaign regarding Human Rights through the production of movies and short documentaries etc.

In this regard special movies produced and disseminated on the topic of bonded labor, which is a widespread socio-economic phenomenon in Pakistan, affecting over three million people.

For its report and documentary, NCHR met with a family of freed bonded laborers and interviewed them. The family had been trapped in a cycle of bonded labor for 30 years.

NCHR interviewed another man who inherited his father’s debt equivalent to 450 USD, and spent 32 years trying to pay it off.

Film ‘Hell hole’ was produced on the death of a sanitation worker and depicts the dark, gruesome reality that sanitary workers are subjected to day in and day out. It was licensed and screened at an NCHR report launch event and distributed on social media.

Film ‘Minority Rights: Discrimination against sanitation workers’ was based on the deaths of two sanitation workers, Nadeem and Faisal Masih. It showcases the danger and discrimination prevalent in this line of work, the high number of casualties and the impact on the families of the deceased.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Social Media Man United States Dollars Family Event Million

Recent Stories

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign agai ..

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases

40 minutes ago
 Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowle ..

Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy

40 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

45 minutes ago
 2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe

2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe

45 minutes ago
 Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI ..

Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP

52 minutes ago
 Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat f ..

Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen

52 minutes ago
Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid ..

Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid relentless Israeli bombardmen ..

52 minutes ago
 RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents ..

RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference

43 minutes ago
 DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law ..

DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law students, lawyers

1 hour ago
 Finance minister meets PBC delegation

Finance minister meets PBC delegation

44 minutes ago
 Canadian firm to invest US$ 50m in KP mineral sect ..

Canadian firm to invest US$ 50m in KP mineral sector

44 minutes ago
 Home Minister takes notice of killing Allah Rakhia ..

Home Minister takes notice of killing Allah Rakhia in Sui

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan