NCHR Creates Awareness Of Human Rights Through Movies, Short Documentaries
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 10:52 PM
National Commission for the Human Rights (NCHR) created an awareness campaign regarding Human Rights through production of movies and short documentaries etc
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) National Commission for the Human Rights (NCHR) created an awareness campaign regarding Human Rights through the production of movies and short documentaries etc.
In this regard special movies produced and disseminated on the topic of bonded labor, which is a widespread socio-economic phenomenon in Pakistan, affecting over three million people.
For its report and documentary, NCHR met with a family of freed bonded laborers and interviewed them. The family had been trapped in a cycle of bonded labor for 30 years.
NCHR interviewed another man who inherited his father’s debt equivalent to 450 USD, and spent 32 years trying to pay it off.
Film ‘Hell hole’ was produced on the death of a sanitation worker and depicts the dark, gruesome reality that sanitary workers are subjected to day in and day out. It was licensed and screened at an NCHR report launch event and distributed on social media.
Film ‘Minority Rights: Discrimination against sanitation workers’ was based on the deaths of two sanitation workers, Nadeem and Faisal Masih. It showcases the danger and discrimination prevalent in this line of work, the high number of casualties and the impact on the families of the deceased.
