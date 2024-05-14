2 Officials Of SFA Arrested For Extorting Bribe
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 10:58 PM
A team of Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment here on Tuesday arrested two officials of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) under charges of extorting Rs 80,000 bribe from a milk seller
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) A team of Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment here on Tuesday arrested two officials of Sindh food Authority (SFA) under charges of extorting Rs 80,000 bribe from a milk seller.
An official of ACE informed that the SFA's officials Ranu Mal and Shahzad Gopang were rounded up from the authority's office.
He added that both the officials had also been booked in an FIR on the state's complaint.
According to him, the officials were arrested in presence of a judicial officer.
Recent Stories
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries
Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP
Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen
Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid relentless Israeli bombardmen ..
RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference
DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law students, lawyers
Finance minister meets PBC delegation
Canadian firm to invest US$ 50m in KP mineral sector
Home Minister takes notice of killing Allah Rakhia in Sui
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases8 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar13 minutes ago
-
NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries19 minutes ago
-
Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP19 minutes ago
-
Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen19 minutes ago
-
RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference11 minutes ago
-
DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law students, lawyers30 minutes ago
-
Home Minister takes notice of killing Allah Rakhia in Sui11 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad pins rank badges to newly promoted 91 Sub Inspectors11 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar highlights reform agenda aimed ..30 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of PTI founder30 minutes ago
-
PO wanted in bloody robbery case nabbed11 minutes ago