2 Officials Of SFA Arrested For Extorting Bribe

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 10:58 PM

2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe

A team of Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment here on Tuesday arrested two officials of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) under charges of extorting Rs 80,000 bribe from a milk seller

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) A team of Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment here on Tuesday arrested two officials of Sindh food Authority (SFA) under charges of extorting Rs 80,000 bribe from a milk seller.

An official of ACE informed that the SFA's officials Ranu Mal and Shahzad Gopang were rounded up from the authority's office.

He added that both the officials had also been booked in an FIR on the state's complaint.

According to him, the officials were arrested in presence of a judicial officer.

More Stories From Pakistan