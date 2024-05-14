Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Balochistan food Department has contradicted a news story published in some media outlets that the department is procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen, ignoring the cultivators.

The government has yet not initiated the procurement of wheat process in the province, a senior official of Food Department told APP.

The government has decided to procure 50,000 metric tons wheat this year in a bid to ensure the commodity in order to provide relief to the masses and fixed the support price of wheat in Balochistan.

The official said that the procurement of wheat will be done on first come first served basis only at approved centers without any discrimination.

The Balochistan Chief Minister has also approved the formation of a monitoring committee consisting of members of the assembly to ensure transparency in wheat procurement, which will also include officers nominated by the chief secretary.

The committee will examine the transparency and deficiencies in the wheat procurement process across the province.

The official said the department would ensure the availability of bardrana in all approved centers during the current procurement season.

He said the purchase of wheat would be done according to the requirement and storage capacity in the available warehouses so that the wheat is not wasted due to unsafe storage.

The provincial cabinet in its meeting held fortnight has given approval to change the method of procurement of wheat and order to purchase customized modern eco-friendly bags for wheat.