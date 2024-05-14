Open Menu

Food Department Rebuttal News Of Procuring Wheat From Blue-eyed Middlemen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 10:52 PM

Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen

The Balochistan Food Department has contradicted a news story published in some media outlets that the department is procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen, ignoring the cultivators

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Balochistan food Department has contradicted a news story published in some media outlets that the department is procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen, ignoring the cultivators.

The government has yet not initiated the procurement of wheat process in the province, a senior official of Food Department told APP.

The government has decided to procure 50,000 metric tons wheat this year in a bid to ensure the commodity in order to provide relief to the masses and fixed the support price of wheat in Balochistan.

The official said that the procurement of wheat will be done on first come first served basis only at approved centers without any discrimination.

The Balochistan Chief Minister has also approved the formation of a monitoring committee consisting of members of the assembly to ensure transparency in wheat procurement, which will also include officers nominated by the chief secretary.

The committee will examine the transparency and deficiencies in the wheat procurement process across the province.

The official said the department would ensure the availability of bardrana in all approved centers during the current procurement season.

He said the purchase of wheat would be done according to the requirement and storage capacity in the available warehouses so that the wheat is not wasted due to unsafe storage.

The provincial cabinet in its meeting held fortnight has given approval to change the method of procurement of wheat and order to purchase customized modern eco-friendly bags for wheat.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Chief Minister Price Media All From Government Cabinet Wheat

Recent Stories

NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through mov ..

NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries

54 seconds ago
 Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI ..

Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP

56 seconds ago
 Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid ..

Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid relentless Israeli bombardmen ..

1 minute ago
 DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law ..

DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law students, lawyers

12 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar highlights ..

12 minutes ago
 IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of PTI founder

IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of PTI founder

12 minutes ago
Real GDP grew by 1.7% in H1-F24, macroeconomic con ..

Real GDP grew by 1.7% in H1-F24, macroeconomic conditions improved: SBP

15 minutes ago
 CCP, DLE sign MoU to raise awareness among law stu ..

CCP, DLE sign MoU to raise awareness among law students, lawyers

15 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan expres ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan express commitment to serve the peop ..

15 minutes ago
 Tribute paid to Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed

Tribute paid to Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed

1 hour ago
 Opposition treasury in KP Assembly pledges to work ..

Opposition treasury in KP Assembly pledges to work together for province develop ..

1 hour ago
 Govt prioritizing IT education, digitization of Pa ..

Govt prioritizing IT education, digitization of Pakistan: Minister of State for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan