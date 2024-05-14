Open Menu

Azma Says No Justification For Demand To Shift PTI Chairman, Wife To KP

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 10:52 PM

Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has questioned the rationale behind the proposed shifting of the PTI chairman and his wife to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has questioned the rationale behind the proposed shifting of the PTI chairman and his wife to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, she said, “Peerni and her husband are not in jail but in aunt's house. You don't need to worry. They are serving lavish jail. However, I have never heard anything from you for the prisoners and patients of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The cases of the PTI founder and his wife are going on in courts and you are getting relief from there.

If there are court decisions according to your wishes, you become happy, if the decisions are against you, you term them revenge.”

She added that the management of Adiala Jail had conducted the medical tests of Bushra Bibi twice. “Hatred and prejudice against Maryam Nawaz harms your mental state. We faced revenge politics but we did not cry like you. Dozens of PML-N leaders including Mian Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif went to jail but none of them asked for facilities from the jail administration or complained,” she maintained.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Wife From Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through mov ..

NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries

4 minutes ago
 Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat f ..

Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen

4 minutes ago
 Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid ..

Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid relentless Israeli bombardmen ..

4 minutes ago
 DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law ..

DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law students, lawyers

15 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar highlights ..

15 minutes ago
 IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of PTI founder

IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of PTI founder

15 minutes ago
Real GDP grew by 1.7% in H1-F24, macroeconomic con ..

Real GDP grew by 1.7% in H1-F24, macroeconomic conditions improved: SBP

17 minutes ago
 CCP, DLE sign MoU to raise awareness among law stu ..

CCP, DLE sign MoU to raise awareness among law students, lawyers

17 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan expres ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan express commitment to serve the peop ..

18 minutes ago
 Tribute paid to Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed

Tribute paid to Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed

1 hour ago
 Opposition treasury in KP Assembly pledges to work ..

Opposition treasury in KP Assembly pledges to work together for province develop ..

1 hour ago
 Govt prioritizing IT education, digitization of Pa ..

Govt prioritizing IT education, digitization of Pakistan: Minister of State for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan