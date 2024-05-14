Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has questioned the rationale behind the proposed shifting of the PTI chairman and his wife to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has questioned the rationale behind the proposed shifting of the PTI chairman and his wife to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, she said, “Peerni and her husband are not in jail but in aunt's house. You don't need to worry. They are serving lavish jail. However, I have never heard anything from you for the prisoners and patients of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The cases of the PTI founder and his wife are going on in courts and you are getting relief from there.

If there are court decisions according to your wishes, you become happy, if the decisions are against you, you term them revenge.”

She added that the management of Adiala Jail had conducted the medical tests of Bushra Bibi twice. “Hatred and prejudice against Maryam Nawaz harms your mental state. We faced revenge politics but we did not cry like you. Dozens of PML-N leaders including Mian Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif went to jail but none of them asked for facilities from the jail administration or complained,” she maintained.