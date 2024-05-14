Azma Says No Justification For Demand To Shift PTI Chairman, Wife To KP
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 10:52 PM
Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has questioned the rationale behind the proposed shifting of the PTI chairman and his wife to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has questioned the rationale behind the proposed shifting of the PTI chairman and his wife to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In a statement, she said, “Peerni and her husband are not in jail but in aunt's house. You don't need to worry. They are serving lavish jail. However, I have never heard anything from you for the prisoners and patients of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The cases of the PTI founder and his wife are going on in courts and you are getting relief from there.
If there are court decisions according to your wishes, you become happy, if the decisions are against you, you term them revenge.”
She added that the management of Adiala Jail had conducted the medical tests of Bushra Bibi twice. “Hatred and prejudice against Maryam Nawaz harms your mental state. We faced revenge politics but we did not cry like you. Dozens of PML-N leaders including Mian Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif went to jail but none of them asked for facilities from the jail administration or complained,” she maintained.
Recent Stories
NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries
Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen
Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid relentless Israeli bombardmen ..
DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law students, lawyers
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar highlights ..
IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of PTI founder
Real GDP grew by 1.7% in H1-F24, macroeconomic conditions improved: SBP
CCP, DLE sign MoU to raise awareness among law students, lawyers
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan express commitment to serve the peop ..
Tribute paid to Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed
Opposition treasury in KP Assembly pledges to work together for province develop ..
Govt prioritizing IT education, digitization of Pakistan: Minister of State for ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries4 minutes ago
-
Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen4 minutes ago
-
DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law students, lawyers15 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar highlights reform agenda aimed ..15 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of PTI founder15 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan express commitment to serve the people18 minutes ago
-
Tribute paid to Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed1 hour ago
-
Opposition treasury in KP Assembly pledges to work together for province development1 hour ago
-
Govt prioritizing IT education, digitization of Pakistan: Minister of State for Information Technolo ..1 hour ago
-
PILDAT arranges briefing for parliamentarians1 hour ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 7th cabinet meeting1 hour ago
-
KP mulling to levy provincial excise duty on tobacco1 hour ago