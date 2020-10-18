UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Soldiers Dead, 17 Missing In Vietnam After Second Big Landslide In Days

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 11:20 AM

5 soldiers dead, 17 missing in Vietnam after second big landslide in days

Hanoi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Five soldiers are dead and a frantic search is under way for 18 others after a huge landslide hit central Vietnam on Sunday, as the country battles its worst flooding in years.

Heavy rain has pounded the region for more than a week and at least 64 people have been killed in floods and landslides, according to Vietnam's disaster management authority, with concerns mounting that waters could rise further.

Rocks rained down on the barracks of a military station in Quang Tri province, with 22 soldiers believed to have been buried underneath thick mud, according to the government's official website.

"From 2am, there have been four to five landslides, exploding like bombs and it feels like the whole mountain is about to collapse," said local official Ha Ngoc Duong, according to the VnExpress news site.

Five bodies have been recovered so far, state media added.

It comes just days after 13 members of a rescue team were found dead after a failed attempt to save workers from a hydro power plant engulfed by a landslide.

The bodies of two employees at the plant have been found but 15 are still missing.

River levels in Quang Tri had reached their highest in two decades, state media said. The disaster management authority raised its risk alert warning to the second highest level on Sunday, warning of further flooding and landslides.

Vietnam is prone to natural disasters and regularly suffers more than a dozen storms each year, often bringing flooding and landslides.

More than 130 people were reported dead or missing in natural disasters around the country last year, the General Statistics Office said.

Related Topics

Dead Alert Quang Tri Vietnam SITE Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

UAE condemns criminal act in France

22 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 18, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree Humanitarian Ceasefire F ..

11 hours ago

UN chief calls for solidarity with world's poor in ..

11 hours ago

'I'm disgusted with Nawaz Sharif's past': Aitzaz A ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.