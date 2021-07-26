57,886 people vaccinated in Benin

(@FahadShabbir)

COTONOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :-- A total of 57,886 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 nationwide in Benin, a health official said on Monday.

About 30,669 people received Chinese Sinovac vaccines, while 27,087 others received AstraZeneca vaccines, Thierry Lawale, director of the national agency for basic health care, said at a press conference here in the economic capital Cotonou.

On March 29, Benin launched a nationwide immunization campaign against COVID-19 with AstraZeneca vaccines through the COVAX facility and Sinovac vaccines through its cooperation with China.