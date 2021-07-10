UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6.1-magnitude Quake Strikes Eastern Indonesia: USGS

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 08:40 AM

6.1-magnitude quake strikes eastern Indonesia: USGS

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Sulawesi island Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage.

The strong quake hit 258 kilometres (160 miles) northeast of the city of Manado in North Sulawesi at a depth of 68 kilometres.

Indonesia experiences frequent quakes due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

In January, more than 100 people were killed and thousands left homeless by a 6.2-magnitude quake that struck Sulawesi, reducing buildings to a tangled mass of twisted metal and chunks of concrete in the seaside city of Mamuju.

A powerful quake shook the island of Lombok in 2018 and several more tremors followed over the next couple of weeks, killing more than 550 people on the holiday island and neighbouring Sumbawa.

Later that year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

Related Topics

Dead Tsunami Fire Earthquake Manado Palu Indonesia Japan United States January 2018 From Asia

Recent Stories

Over 19,300 tailgaters fined on Abu Dhabi roads ov ..

9 hours ago

Seven UN peacekeepers injured in Mali blast

8 hours ago

Taskin and Muzarabani fined after Harare clash

8 hours ago

Govt devises multi-pronged strategy to reform gas ..

8 hours ago

Sheranwala flyover to facilitate masses, traders

8 hours ago

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri calls on CM Balochistan ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.