Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit the Solomon Islands on Monday, the US Geological Survey said.

The powerful quake struck just after 4 pm (0500 GMT) at a depth of 17.7 kilometres (11 miles) some 140 kilometres southeast of the Pacific nation's capital Honiara, the USGS added.